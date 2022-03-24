March 24, 2022
Tennessee extends coach Rick Barnes’ deal through 26-27

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes celebrates after the team defeated Texas A&M during an NCAA men’s college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -Tennessee has rewarded coach Rick Barnes for winning the Volunteers’ first SEC Tournament championship in 43 years with a contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

Athletic director Danny White announced the deal Thursday but did not release financial terms of the extension.

The SEC Tournament title was the fifth all-time for Tennessee and first since 1979.

The Vols earned a fourth straight NCAA Tournament berth and lost to Michigan in the second round.

Tennessee went 27-8 this season and finished No. 5 in The Associated Press poll.

White says he can’t overstate how fortunate the Vols are to have Barnes leading the men’s program.

