Tennessee Farmers Continue Planting of Crops Statewide

The United States Department of Agriculture has released their latest farming report for Tennessee.

The weekly report indicates 75-percent of the state corn crops have now been planted, with 52-percent already emerged.

Farmers have also planted 25-percent of the soybean crops, which is well above the five-year-average of 17-percent for this time period.

The USDA report also stated that winter wheat was listed at 60-percent “good” in the crop condition report, with 16-percent rated as “excellent”.

This weeks report indicated 98-percent of the state crop is now in the “jointing” stage.