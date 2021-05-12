May 12, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Tennessee Farmers Continue…

Tennessee Farmers Continue Planting of Crops Statewide

Tennessee Farmers Continue Planting of Crops Statewide

The United States Department of Agriculture has released their latest farming report for Tennessee.

The weekly report indicates 75-percent of the state corn crops have now been planted, with 52-percent already emerged.

Farmers have also planted 25-percent of the soybean crops, which is well above the five-year-average of 17-percent for this time period.

The USDA report also stated that winter wheat was listed at 60-percent “good” in the crop condition report, with 16-percent rated as “excellent”.

This weeks report indicated 98-percent of the state crop is now in the “jointing” stage.

Charles Choate

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology