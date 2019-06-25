In between rains, farmers across Tennessee are harvesting wheat and trying to finish soybean planting.

The latest report from the United States Department of Agriculture shows wheat harvest at 80-percent completed statewide.

The latest report is a big jump from last weeks’ report, where wheat harvest was just over 40-percent complete.

Producers still lag slightly behind last years percentage of soybeans in the ground, with the USDA report showing 90-percent complete.

Of the soybeans that have been planted, almost 80-percent have emerged and five-percent are setting blooms.

With all of the state’s corn crops now planted and emerged, 29-percent of the crop is now in the “silking” stage.

Crop condition reports show corn at 54-percent “good” and 20-percent as “excellent”.

As far as soybeans at this time, 59-percent were rated as “good” with 16-percent “excellent”.