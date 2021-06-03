June 3, 2021
Tennessee Farmers Nearing Completion of Corn Planting

Tennessee farmers have almost completed their planting of corn crops statewide.

The United State Department of Agriculture says 98-percent of the crop is now in the ground, with 87-percent already emerged and growing.

The condition report for the first week of June shows 54-percent of the corn crop as “good” with 20-percent rated as “excellent”.

Farmers in Tennessee have also made big strides in planting soybeans, with the latest report showing 66-percent of the crop now planted.

The report is far ahead of last years planting stage, when only 46-percent of soybeans were in the ground.

