Tennessee Farmers Pass Midway Point of Wheat Harvest

Tennessee farmers have passed the halfway point in the harvest of their winter wheat crops.

The latest report from the United States Department of Agriculture indicates 53-percent of the wheat crop has been taken statewide.

The latest USDA report also showed almost 90-percent of the soybean crops have now been planted.

Crops that have been planted for the Fall harvest are doing well, according to the Condition Report.

Statewide, 58-percent of the corn crops are listed in the category of “good” with 23-percent rated as “excellent”.

Soybeans this week were shown at 64-percent “good” and 16-percent “excellent”.

Local harvest and planting may now be put on hold, due to rain chances over the next several days.