Tennessee Farmers Planting Indications Released

The United States Department of Agriculture has released the planting intentions for Tennessee farmers for the year.

Reports show producers plan to plant one-million acres of corn this season, which is an increase of 130,000 acres over 2020 numbers.

Soybean acreage is expected to total 1.7 million acres, which will represent an increase of 50,000 acres from the previous year.

The USDA report also indicated cotton acreage in Tennessee to increase 10,000 acres to 290,000.

The latest agriculture report also showed Winter wheat, that was planted by Tennessee farmers in the Fall of 2020, totaled 400,000 acres.

This planting is an increase of 100,000 acres from the previous crop.