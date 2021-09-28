Tennessee Farmers Progressing With Fall Harvest
Area farmers are taking advantage of good weather conditions to harvest both corn and soybeans.
The latest report from the United States Department of Agriculture shows 43-percent of Tennessee’s corn crops have now been harvested.
Reports show corn yields are also looking good, with 54-percent of the statewide crop rated as “good” this week.
Farmers have started to harvest some of the early soybean crops, with less than ten-percent taken at this time.
The statewide crop also looks good, with the USDA report indicated 58-percent in the “good” category, with 24-percent rated as “excellent”.