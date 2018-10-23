Recent rains brought Fall harvest to a brief halt across the state of Tennessee.

The United States Department of Agriculture reports that 92-percent of corn crops have now been taken from the fields, which is slightly above the five-year-average.

Farmers have also crossed the halfway point in the soybean harvest, with the latest USDA report showing 52-percent of the crop being cut.

Cotton is greatly ahead of the five-year-average at the point of the season, with 60-percent of the crop already harvested.

While harvest is ongoing, the USDA is also reporting Winter wheat planting at this point at 36-percent completed.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...