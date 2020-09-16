Tennessee farmers are still waiting on their corn crops to dry down, so full harvest can begin.

The latest report from the United States Department of Agriculture, shows Tennessee producers are preparing equipment in advance of the return to the fields for harvest.

Currently, 12-percent of the states crop has been taken from the field, with is well below the five-year average of 32-percent for this time period.

Corn in the field is looking good, with the latest crop condition report showing 59-percent rated as “good” and 14-percent listed as “excellent”.

Reports indicate that most corn harvested at this time has been placed into private grain bins for drying purposes.