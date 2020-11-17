Tennessee’s statewide gun hunting season for deer opens this Saturday.

Deer gun season has the traditional opening date of the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving and continues through January 3rd.

During the season, hunters may also use a muzzleloader or archery equipment.

Anyone born on or after January 1st of 1969 is required to carry proof of completion of a hunter education class, or be in possession of the Apprentice Hunting License.

The statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two, with no more than one antlered deer may be taken per day.