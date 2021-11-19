Tennessee Firearms Deer Season Begins on Saturday

Tennessee deer hunters can go to the woods starting Saturday with their firearms.

The statewide gun season will run until January 2nd, with hunters allowed to take a bag limit of two antlered deer.

Anyone born on or after January 1st of 1969 will be required to carry proof of completion of the hunter education class.

All hunters during the gun season must wear appropriate blaze orange vets and caps when going to, and returning from, their hunting blinds.

During the statewide gun season, hunters may also use their muzzleloaders and archery equipment.