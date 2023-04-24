Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission Name Carroll County Refuge After Late McKenzie Pilot

At last weeks meeting, Tennessee Fish and Wildlide Commission members voted to name the 570-acre Crooked Creek Refuge, in Carroll County, after the late Sgt. Lee Russell.

The 35 year old Sgt. Russell, of McKenzie, served in the aviation division of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, where he assisted with search and rescue, warrant execution, air cover, and more.

He tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash while on duty last August in Marion County.

Sergeant Russell was much decorated as a Tennessee Highway Patrol pilot, where he received THP Lifesaver Awards, the Governor’s Highway Safety Office “Hero of the Year” Award, and several letters of commendation for several lifesaving events and criminal apprehensions.