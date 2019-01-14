The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold its first 2019 meeting this week in Memphis.

The two-day meeting will be Thursday and Friday at the Ducks Unlimited National Headquarters in Memphis.

Among the items on this month’s agenda, is an update on chronic wasting disease, testing results to date, and the recent public meeting held in Bolivar.

A preview of waterfowl and migratory game bird hunting will be presented by Jamie Feddersen, migratory gamebird program leader. Season date changes will be discussed. Changes in the federal framework require the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to update its proclamation each year.

TWRA Fisheries Chief Frank Fiss will provide an overview of the rules and regulations for fish farming, catch-out operations and bait dealers.