Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission to Meet in Union City

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will return to Union City for their May meeting.

The meeting will take place at Discovery Park of America this Thursday and Friday.

Plans call for committee meetings to begin at 1:00 on Thursday, with the commission meeting to start Friday morning at 9:00.

At its April meeting, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency presented slight adjustment proposals to hunting seasons, which will be voted upon at the May meeting.

In other items on this month’s agenda, the commission will hear a summary on the spring turkey hunting season.

The TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Division will also recognize the Tennessee “Boating Officer of the Year” and will recognize three officers with Valor Awards.

This will be the second meeting of the Fish and Wildlife Commission at Discovery Park in Union City, with the first meeting taking place in January of 2015.