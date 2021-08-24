August 24, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Tennessee flooding prompts…

Tennessee flooding prompts Biden disaster declaration

Tennessee flooding prompts Biden disaster declaration

Cars are stacked on top of each other on the banks of Blue Creek being swept up in flood water, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee days ago and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/John Amis)

President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Tennessee after record rainfall caused devastating floods that killed more than 20 people.

A statement sent Tuesday says the action frees up federal aid to help with recovery efforts in Humphreys County.

The flooding on Saturday took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, leaving people uncertain about whether family and friends survived the unprecedented deluge.

The rainfall was more than triple the forecast and shattered a state record.

Fewer than 10 people remained unaccounted for on Tuesday as crews keep searching for people reported missing after the flood.

 

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology