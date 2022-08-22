The Associated Press has released its Tennessee Football Prep Polls after Week 1 of the Tennessee high school football season.

Division I – Class 6A

1. Oakland (12) 1-0

2. Maryville (1) 1-0

3. Ravenwood 0-1

4. Lebanon 1-0

5. Riverdale 1-0

6. Cane Ridge 1-0

7. Collierville 1-0

8. Dobyns Bennet 1-0

(tie) Bradley Central 1-0

(tie) Whitehaven 1-0

Others receiving votes: Farragut 25. Germantown 13. Independence 11. Brentwood 9. Gallatin 7. Science Hill 2. West Ridge 1. Houston 1. Beech 1.

Division I – Class 5A

1. Page (5) 1-0

2. Henry County (1) 1-0

3. Rhea County (4) 0-1

4. Springfield 1-0

5. Knoxville West (3) 1-0

6. Munford 1-0

7. Oak Ridge 1-0

8. McMinn County 1-0

9. Nolensville 1-0

10. Daniel Boone 1-0

Others receiving votes: Memphis Central 14. Green Hill 8. Powell 8. Mt. Juliet 4. Station Camp 4. Portland 1. Morristown West 1.

Division I – Class 4A

1. Greeneville (10) 1-0

2. Anderson County (1) 1-0

3. Haywood County 0-0

4. Upperman (1) 1-0

5. Tullahoma (1) 1-0

6. Hardin County 1-0

7. Pearl-Cohn 0-1

8. Red Bank 1-0

9. East Hamilton 1-0

10. Elizabethton 0-1

Others receiving votes: Marshall County 29. Milan 17. South Gibson 11. Knoxville Fulton 5. Gibbs 2. Chattanooga Central 1. DeKalb County 1.

Division I – Class 3A

1. Alcoa (12) 1-0

2. East Nashville 1-0

3. Covington 0-1

4. Giles County 1-0

5. Dyersburg 1-0

6. Gatlinburg-Pittman 1-0

7. Loudon 1-0

8. Waverly 1-0

9. Unicoi County 1-0

10. Kingston 1-0

Others receiving votes: Fairview 20. Smith County 14. Stratford 1. White House-Heritage 1. Bolton 1. Chuckey-Doak 1.

Division I – Class 2A

1. Westview (8) 0-1

2. Hampton (1) 1-0

3. Marion County (1) 1-0

4. Meigs County 1-0

5. Forrest 1-0

6. Tyner Academy (1) 1-0

7. Union City 1-0

8. Riverside (1) 1-0

9. Huntingdon 0-1

10. Watertown 0-1

Others receiving votes: Harpeth 13. Lewis County 11. Loretto 11. Trousdale County 8. Oneida 4. Freedom Prep 4. Rockwood 3. Monterey 3. Bledsoe County 2.

Division I – Class 1A

1. McKenzie (7) 1-0

2. South Pittsburg (2) 1-0

3. Fayetteville (1) 1-0

4. MASE (1) 0-0

5. Peabody (1) 0-1

6. Dresden 1-0

7. McEwen 1-0

8. Gordonsville 0-1

9. Moore County 1-0

10. Clay County 1-0

Others receiving votes: West Carroll 14. Coalfield 13. Cornersville 6. Cloudland 3. Lake County 3. Middle College 3. Whitwell 3. Midway 2.

Division II – Class 1A

1. University-Jackson (9) 1-0

2. Middle Tennessee Christian (1) 1-0

3. Jackson Christian 1-0

4. Clarksville Academy 1-0

5. Friendship Christian 1-0

Others receiving votes: DCA 39. Nashville Christian School 26. King’s Academy 26. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 8. Lakeway Christian 6. Columbia Academy 6.

Division II – Class 2A

1. Lipscomb Academy (11) 1-0

2. CPA 1-0

3. Lausanne Collegiate 1-0

4. CAK 1-0

5. Davidson Academy 1-0

Others receiving votes: Boyd Buchanan 21. Knoxville Webb 7. Franklin Road Academy 6. BGA 6.

Division II – Class 3A

1. McCallie (9) 1-0

2. MBA (2) 1-0

3. Ensworth 1-0

4. Baylor 1-0

5. Knoxville Catholic 1-0

Others receiving votes: Pope John Paul II 37. Briarcrest 26. Brentwood Academy 20. CBHS 6.

WCMT is a voting member of the Associated Press.