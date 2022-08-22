Tennessee Football Prep Polls after Week 1
The Associated Press has released its Tennessee Football Prep Polls after Week 1 of the Tennessee high school football season.
Division I – Class 6A
1. Oakland (12) 1-0
2. Maryville (1) 1-0
3. Ravenwood 0-1
4. Lebanon 1-0
5. Riverdale 1-0
6. Cane Ridge 1-0
7. Collierville 1-0
8. Dobyns Bennet 1-0
(tie) Bradley Central 1-0
(tie) Whitehaven 1-0
Others receiving votes: Farragut 25. Germantown 13. Independence 11. Brentwood 9. Gallatin 7. Science Hill 2. West Ridge 1. Houston 1. Beech 1.
Division I – Class 5A
1. Page (5) 1-0
2. Henry County (1) 1-0
3. Rhea County (4) 0-1
4. Springfield 1-0
5. Knoxville West (3) 1-0
6. Munford 1-0
7. Oak Ridge 1-0
8. McMinn County 1-0
9. Nolensville 1-0
10. Daniel Boone 1-0
Others receiving votes: Memphis Central 14. Green Hill 8. Powell 8. Mt. Juliet 4. Station Camp 4. Portland 1. Morristown West 1.
Division I – Class 4A
1. Greeneville (10) 1-0
2. Anderson County (1) 1-0
3. Haywood County 0-0
4. Upperman (1) 1-0
5. Tullahoma (1) 1-0
6. Hardin County 1-0
7. Pearl-Cohn 0-1
8. Red Bank 1-0
9. East Hamilton 1-0
10. Elizabethton 0-1
Others receiving votes: Marshall County 29. Milan 17. South Gibson 11. Knoxville Fulton 5. Gibbs 2. Chattanooga Central 1. DeKalb County 1.
Division I – Class 3A
1. Alcoa (12) 1-0
2. East Nashville 1-0
3. Covington 0-1
4. Giles County 1-0
5. Dyersburg 1-0
6. Gatlinburg-Pittman 1-0
7. Loudon 1-0
8. Waverly 1-0
9. Unicoi County 1-0
10. Kingston 1-0
Others receiving votes: Fairview 20. Smith County 14. Stratford 1. White House-Heritage 1. Bolton 1. Chuckey-Doak 1.
Division I – Class 2A
1. Westview (8) 0-1
2. Hampton (1) 1-0
3. Marion County (1) 1-0
4. Meigs County 1-0
5. Forrest 1-0
6. Tyner Academy (1) 1-0
7. Union City 1-0
8. Riverside (1) 1-0
9. Huntingdon 0-1
10. Watertown 0-1
Others receiving votes: Harpeth 13. Lewis County 11. Loretto 11. Trousdale County 8. Oneida 4. Freedom Prep 4. Rockwood 3. Monterey 3. Bledsoe County 2.
Division I – Class 1A
1. McKenzie (7) 1-0
2. South Pittsburg (2) 1-0
3. Fayetteville (1) 1-0
4. MASE (1) 0-0
5. Peabody (1) 0-1
6. Dresden 1-0
7. McEwen 1-0
8. Gordonsville 0-1
9. Moore County 1-0
10. Clay County 1-0
Others receiving votes: West Carroll 14. Coalfield 13. Cornersville 6. Cloudland 3. Lake County 3. Middle College 3. Whitwell 3. Midway 2.
Division II – Class 1A
1. University-Jackson (9) 1-0
2. Middle Tennessee Christian (1) 1-0
3. Jackson Christian 1-0
4. Clarksville Academy 1-0
5. Friendship Christian 1-0
Others receiving votes: DCA 39. Nashville Christian School 26. King’s Academy 26. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 8. Lakeway Christian 6. Columbia Academy 6.
Division II – Class 2A
1. Lipscomb Academy (11) 1-0
2. CPA 1-0
3. Lausanne Collegiate 1-0
4. CAK 1-0
5. Davidson Academy 1-0
Others receiving votes: Boyd Buchanan 21. Knoxville Webb 7. Franklin Road Academy 6. BGA 6.
Division II – Class 3A
1. McCallie (9) 1-0
2. MBA (2) 1-0
3. Ensworth 1-0
4. Baylor 1-0
5. Knoxville Catholic 1-0
Others receiving votes: Pope John Paul II 37. Briarcrest 26. Brentwood Academy 20. CBHS 6.
WCMT is a voting member of the Associated Press.