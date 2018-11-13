Gas prices in Tennessee have dropped 19 cents in the past 31 days.

The state average of $2.48-per-gallon is six cents less than a week ago, and the lowest since April 12.

However, despite the recent discount, the average Tennessean is still paying 16 cents more than this time last year.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Weakley County is $2.39. In Henry and Obion counties, the average price is $2.37-per-gallon.

In Benton and Lake Counties the average price per gallon is $2.47, while it’s $2.43-per-gallon in Gibson County and $2.44-per-gallon in Carroll County.

The lowest fuel prices are in Polk County with an average of $2.32-per-gallon, while motorists in Williamson County are paying the highest average price of $2.80-per-gallon.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins says unless oil prices change course, motorists could easily see prices at the pump drop another 10 to 20 cents before 2019.

