The Tennessee gas price average of $1.59 is one dollar less than this time last year.

Henry County continues to have the lowest average gas price in the state at $1.22, with Carroll County at $1.28.

In Weakley County, motorists are paying $1.29. It’s $1.30 in Dyer County, and $1.31 in Benton County.

The average gas price is $1.35 in Lake County and $1.42 in Gibson County.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says even with regional refinery rates dropping, motorists will continue to see gas prices drop, though potentially at a slower rate than the past few weeks.