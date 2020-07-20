The Tennessee gas price average has dropped a penny since last week, down to $1.93 per gallon.

Obion County has the cheapest average gas price in West Tennessee at $1.83 with Henry County at $1.84.

Dyer County’s average price is $1.89 with Gibson County at $1.93 and Weakley County at $1.94.

Meanwhile, Carroll and Lake Counties are averaging $1.99 a gallon.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says during the last month, demand has averaged about 8.6 million barrels per day while gasoline stocks have steadily declined.