Tennessee’s gas price average dropped nearly two cents over last week.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Tennessee is now $1.92 which is nearly four cents less than a month ago and 56 cents less than a year ago.

Dyer County currently has the cheapest average gas price in West Tennessee at $1.85, with Obion and Henry Counties at $1.88 per gallon.

Weakley County’s average gas price is $1.90, Carroll County is $1.95, Gibson County is at $1.97, and Lake County’s average gas price is $1.98.

Tennessee’s least expensive gas prices are in East Tennessee with Blount County at $1.76 and the most expensive gas in the state is in Williamson County at $2.25.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says gas prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the rest of the summer due to COVID-19 concerns, but healthy supply levels should help keep gas prices cheaper than last summer.