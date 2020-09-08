After an increase in prices at the pump ahead of Hurricane Laura, Tennessee gas prices are now trending lower.

As of Tuesday, Tennessee’s average of $1.97 is two cents cheaper than last week.

Over the Labor Day weekend, Tennessee motorists paid an average of $1.97 per gallon – that’s 30 cents less than last year’s holiday gas prices and the cheapest Labor Day gas prices in 16 years.

Locally, Henry County has the second least expensive gas in Tennessee at an average of $1.87, behind Bradley County’s $1.86.

Carroll and Dyer Counties’ average is $1.90 with Weakley County at $1.91.

Obion County’s average price per gallon is $1.92, Gibson County is $1.95, and Lake County’s average price is $1.99.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says, “Traditionally, Labor Day marks the last big travel weekend of the summer. Moving into fall, we historically see a drop in demand and further savings at the pump. With demand already unseasonably low this summer due to the pandemic, pump prices should remain low.”