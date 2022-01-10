Tennessee gas price average heads higher

After almost a month of steady prices, Tennessee motorists can expect higher prices at the pump.

Since last Monday, gas prices across the state have risen three cents, on average, to $3.02, which is two cents cheaper than a month ago and 89 cents more than a year ago.

Obion County’s $2.86 is the second-cheapest average gas price in the state behind Greene County’s $2.82 in East Tennessee.

Weakley County is at $2.88, Carroll and Lake Counties at $2.89, Dyer County at $2.91, Henry County at $2.92, and Gibson County at $2.94.

AAA Tennessee Public Affairs Director Stephanie Milani says, “Markets, in general, don’t like uncertainty and volatility, and the oil market is no exception. The oil production cuts by Kazakhstan demonstrate that in times of tight supply, it doesn’t take much to put upward pressure on the overall price of oil.”