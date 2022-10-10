Tennessee gas price average jumps 21 cents

Tennessee’s average gas price jumped 21 cents over last week to $3.39.

In Northwest Tennessee, Henry County has the least expensive average gas price at $3.29, followed by Lake County at $3.32.

Benton and Dyer Counties’ average gas price is $3.34, Obion County at $3.35, Weakley County at $3.36, Carroll County at $3.37, and Gibson County at $3.40.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says, “Last week, oil and gasoline futures were sent back to 5-week highs after OPEC and its allies announced plans to cut oil production next month by 2 million barrels per day, ”

Cooper adds, “The U.S. price of oil also rose about 17% last week. Since oil is a key ingredient in gasoline, this raises the cost of producing, buying and selling the fuel. Therefore, it’s very likely that Tennesseans will see additional fluctuations at the pump over the course of this week.”