The Tennessee gas price average jumped six cents this week to $1.95.

Henry County has the cheapest average gas prices in West Tennessee at $1.83 a gallon.

Meanwhile, Obion and Weakley Counties have the highest gas prices in West Tennessee at $2.07 per gallon.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says gas prices may continue to go up ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend, however, pump prices will be nearly 50 cents cheaper than last year’s holiday.