Tennessee gas price average jumps to $3.00 per gallon

For the first time since October 2014, Tennessee’s gas price average rose above $3.00 per gallon.

Over last week, Tennessee gas prices jumped nearly 12 cents to $3.01, the most expensive gas price average so far this year.

Locally, Henry County has the cheapest average gas price in the state at $2.87, followed by Dyer County at $2.90, Obion County at $2.93, Carroll County at $2.94, Weakley County at $2.95, Gibson County at $2.96, and Lake County at $2.99.

AAA Tennessee spokesperson Megan Cooper says, “The key driver for this recent rise in the price of gas is crude oil, which typically accounts for between 50% and 60% of the price at the pump. And last week’s decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies to not increase production further only exacerbated the upward momentum for crude oil prices.”