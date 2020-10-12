Tennessee’s average gas price of $1.94 remains unchanged since last week.

Henry County continues to have the cheapest gas prices in West Tennessee, averaging $1.85 a gallon. Obion County has the second-cheapest prices at $1.87.

Lake County’s average price per gallon is $1.89, with Weakley County at $1.90, Dyer County at $1.91, Carroll County at $1.92, and Gibson County at $1.95.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says, “In a typical year, a hurricane season like we’ve experienced this year would have caused gas prices to spike, but 2020 is not a typical year. Cooper adds, “Low U.S. gasoline demand has helped contain any impact to gas prices locally and regionally throughout this hurricane season.”