Tennessee’s gas price average of $1.94 remains unchanged from last week.

Locally, Weakley and Henry Counties have the cheapest gas prices in West Tennessee, averaging $1.83.

Obion County’s average is $1.87, Gibson County $1.88, Lake County is at $1.89, and Carroll and Dyer Counties’ average gas price is $1.91.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says, “We’re heading into the fall driving season where we typically see a drop in demand due to fewer road trips, which should lead to a decrease in prices at the pump. However, some volatility at the pump may be possible this week as Tropical Storm Beta heads toward the gulf coast.”