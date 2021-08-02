Tennessee gas price average up three cents

The Tennessee gas price average rose three cents over last week to $2.89.

The state’s average gas price is nearly two cents more than last month and 97 cents more than a year ago.

The least expensive gas prices in West Tennessee are in Northwest Tennessee, with Henry County with the cheapest in the region at $2.80.

Elsewhere, Dyer and Lake Counties are at $2.81, Obion and Weakley Counties at $2.82, Benton County at $2.83, Gibson County at $2.88, and Carroll County at $2.89.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says, “On average, motorists are paying 15 cents more to fill up across the country since the beginning of May. August could prove to be even more expensive if crude oil prices increase, driven by market concerns of rising COVID case numbers and how that could negatively affect global demand in the near future.”