Gas prices in Tennessee continue to fall, dropping 52-cents over the past 59 consecutive days.

The state average Monday was $2.16 per gallon, eight cents less than this time last week, 35-cents less than last month, and 10-cents less than this time last year.

Triple-A spokesman Mark Jenkins says gas prices in the state could drop another five to eight cents this week, but should level off soon.

Locally, Obion County has the fourth-lowest gas prices in Tennessee, with motorists paying an average of $2.00 per gallon.

Weakley and Carroll County is averaging $2.07 per gallon, Henry County is paying an average of $2.03, with Gibson County paying $2.12 per gallon.

Williamson County has the highest average price per gallon at $2.53 and Hamilton County has the lowest at $1.98 per gallon.

