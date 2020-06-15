The Tennessee gas price average continues to increase and has risen nearly 8 cents since this time last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.87 which is a quarter higher than one month ago and 50 cents less than one year ago.

Dyer and Henry Counties continue to have the cheapest gas prices in Northwest Tennessee at $1.80 per gallon.

Crockett and Lake Counties are averaging $1.86 per gallon, with Carroll and Gibson Counties at $1.87.

Benton and Lake Counties are averaging $1.89 per gallon and Weakley County’s average gas price is $1.93.

Tennessee’s cheapest average gas price is in Morgan County at $1.71 and the most expensive gas prices are in Williamson County at $2.14 per gallon.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says higher demand will contribute to increasing gas prices in the coming weeks, but gas prices won’t spike to typical summer prices because demand won’t be sufficient enough to drive down stocks levels.