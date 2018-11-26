Tennessee gas prices are approaching their lowest levels of the year, and could dip below the two dollar mark by the end of the year.

Gas prices in Tennessee averaged $2.33 per gallon on Monday, after dropping nine-cents in the past week.

Obion County has the cheapest average price of gas in Tennessee at $2.12 per gallon. Weakley and Carroll County’s average price per gallon is $2.24, with Henry County at $2.16 per gallon. Gibson County’s average price per gallon is at $2.29.

Triple-A spokesman Mark Jenkins says Tennessee motorists should see gas prices drop another 5-15 cents within the next 10 days, with gas prices possibly dropping to below two dollars per gallon.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...