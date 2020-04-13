The Tennessee gas price average continues to fall and has dropped six cents since this time last week.

The Tennessee gas price average is now $1.63 which is 45-cents less than a month ago and 97-cents less than a year ago.

Northwest Tennessee has the lowest gas prices in the state, with Henry County’s average gas price at $1.19 per gallon.

Weakley County’s average gas price is $1.25, Dyer County is at $1.29, Carroll County at $1.31, and Benton, Lake, and Obion Counties are each averaging $1.36 a gallon.

Gibson County motorists are paying an average price of $1.44 at the pump.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says this is the lowest level of gasoline demand since the spring of 1968.

Cooper says every U.S. region is seeing builds in gasoline inventories and crude storage, which is just driving pump prices even cheaper.