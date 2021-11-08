Tennessee gas prices continue to stabilize, down a penny over last week

Tennessee’s gas prices continue to stabilize, dropping a penny, on average, over last week to $3.15.

Henry and Weakley Counties have the lowest gas prices in West Tennessee at average of $3.03 per gallon.

Obion County is at $3.04, Lake County at $3.09, Dyer County at $3.10, Gibson County at $3.12, and Carroll County at $3.13.

AAA Tennessee spokesperson Megan Cooper says, with the end of Daylight Saving Time, the shorter days could lead to lower demand for gas as drivers may head straight home from work to avoid the darkness rather than tack on side trips for shopping or errands.