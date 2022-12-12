Tennessee gas prices down 13 cents

Tennessee gas prices are continuing their downward trend this week, falling 13 cents over last week.

The average price per gallon in Tennessee is $2.84 which is nearly 47 cents less than a month ago and 18 cents less than this time last year.

Henry County continues to have the least expensive gas in the state averaging $2.52 per gallon.

Elsewhere in Northwest Tennessee, Weakley County’s average gas price is $2.61, followed by Obion County at $2.62, Carroll and Lake Counties at $2.79, Gibson County at $2.82, and Dyer County at $2.89.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says, “Tennessee gas prices have fallen nearly 50 cents in the last month, and with continued downward pressure on pump prices, it’s likely this trend will continue as we get closer to the holidays.”