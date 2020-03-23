The Tennessee gas price average dropped 14 cents this week amid growing concerns about COVID-19.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.89 with Henry County continuing to have the cheapest average gas prices in the state at $1.46 per gallon.

Weakley County is at $1.67, Carroll County at $1.69, Obion County is at $1.70, and Gibson County is at $1.91.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says with Americans staying home and social-distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus, there’s less traffic on the roadways which is driving down demand, increasing gasoline supply, and pushing pump prices less expensive for the foreseeable future.