Tennessee gas prices down a penny

For the second time this year, Tennessee’s average gas price saw a week over week decrease – down a penny compared to last week.

This week’s average gas price is now $2.68, which is four cents more than a month ago and $1.05 more than a year ago.

Once again, Henry County has the cheapest average gas price in Northwest Tennessee at $2.62 a gallon followed by Dyer County at $2.63.

Lake County’s average gas price is at $2.64, Gibson County at $2.68, Weakley County at $2.75, Obion County at $2.77, and Carroll County at $2.78.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says after a wild March, Americans are seeing a little stability at the pump. She adds that cheaper crude oil prices will likely help to keep price fluctuation low this week.