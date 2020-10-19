Tennessee’s average gas price dropped by a penny over the last week.

The Tennessee gas price average is now $1.93, which is a penny less than one month ago and 41 cents less than a year ago.

Henry County continues to have the lowest average gas price in West Tennessee at $1.82, with Obion County the second lowest at $1.83, and Weakley County is the third lowest at $1.84.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says, “Decreases in U.S. gasoline demand, supply and imports helped push pump prices lower on the week. It’s likely that motorists will continue to see pump prices decline this week.”