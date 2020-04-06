The Tennessee gas price average continues to decline and has dropped nearly eight cents since this time last week.

The Tennessee gas price average is now $1.69 which is 49 cents less than a month ago and nearly 83 cents less than this time last year.

Henry County has the lowest gas prices in the state with an average price per gallon at $1.18.

Carroll County’s average is $1.34, Weakley County is $1.37, Obion County’s average gas price is $1.40, with Gibson County paying an average of $1.53 per gallon.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says market analysts are watching crude oil prices this week, which started to increase at the end of last week. Cooper adds that given the low demand readings, increases in crude aren’t likely to have an impact on gas prices in the near-term.