Tennessee gas prices down four cents

Tennessee’s average gas price is down four cents from last week at $2.84.

The cheapest gas prices in the state are in the northwest corner. Henry County has the cheapest average gas price in Tennessee at $2.66, followed by Obion County at $2.70, and Weakley County at $2.71.

Dyer County’s average gas price is at $2.77, Gibson County at $2.78, and Benton, Carroll, and Lake Counties at $2.79.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says despite the latest increase in demand, many motorists aren’t seeing significant pump price jumps due to increasing stock levels, which have built significantly over the last four weeks.