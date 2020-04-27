The Tennessee gas price average continues to decline and has dropped nearly four cents since this time last week.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.56, which is over a dollar less than a year ago.

West Tennessee has the cheapest gas prices in the state with Henry County the lowest of all 95 counties with an average price of $1.21 a gallon.

Weakley County’s average price is $1.27, with Dyer County at $1.30, Carroll County at $1.33, Obion and Lake Counties at $1.35, and Gibson County at $1.39.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says if the state average drops below $1.50, motorists will be seeing the cheapest prices in twelve years.