Tennessee gas prices down two cents, on average

Tennessee motorists saw a little relief at the pump over last week as gas prices fell two cents, on average, to $2.86.

The Tennessee gas price average is two cents more expensive than a month ago and 94 cents more expensive than a year ago.

Once again, Henry County has the cheapest average gas price in the state at $2.73.

Elsewhere in Northwest Tennessee, Obion County’s average gas price is $2.76, Gibson County at $2.81, Dyer County $2.84, Lake County $2.85, Weakley County at $2.86, and Carroll County at $2.88.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says for pump prices to push less expensive, OPEC will need to follow through with their production increases, crude will need to sell consistently at lower prices and the market will need to adjust to the potential resurgence of COVID cases.

She adds that if these factors prove true consistently, pump prices could be less expensive in August, though the national average could still be at or above the $3 per gallon mark.