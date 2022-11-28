Tennessee gas prices drop 10 cents

Tennesseans had a little extra to be thankful for last week as gas prices continued to trend lower, falling an average of 10 cents over the course of the week.

As of Monday, the state’s gas price average was $3.10 which is 23 cents less than last month and only half a penny more expensive than this time last year.

Henry County continues to have the state’s least expensive gas prices, averaging $2.79 a gallon.

Elsewhere in Northwest Tennessee, it’s $2.90 in Obion County, Weakley County at $2.95, Lake County at $2.99, Dyer County at $3.01, Carroll County at $3.03, and Gibson County at $3.09.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says, “Pump prices are seeing downward pressure from steep drops in oil pricing and strong gains in domestic gasoline supplies. Barring any major changes in the overall market, it’s looking like Tennesseans can expect more drops at the pump this week.”