Tennessee gas prices drop five cents

Tennessee gas prices continue to slowly decline, falling five cents on average over last week to $3.17.

Sumner County has the state’s least expensive average gas price at $2.99 while Fayette County has the state’s highest average at $3.43.

In Northwest Tennessee, Henry County’s average gas price is $3.02, Dyer County at $3.12, Carroll County at $3.13, Obion County at $3.15, Gibson County at $3.16, Lake County at $3.17, and Weakley County at $3.26.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says there’s still downward pressure on pump prices in the market, however, Hurricane Ian has the potential to influence the market later in the week.

However, Miss Cooper adds that Tennessee’s gasoline is primarily provided by refineries in Texas and Louisiana, so it’s unlikely that the storm itself would cause local pump prices to spike.