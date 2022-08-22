Tennessee gas prices drop for 10th straight week

Tennessee’s average gas price fell nearly six cents over last week to $3.44, marking the 10th consecutive week of state gas price average declines, and the cheapest state average since February 28.

Carroll and Lake Counties have the least expensive average gas price in West Tennessee at $3.31, followed by Dyer County at $3.32, Weakley County at $3.33, Henry County at $3.36, and Gibson and Obion Counties at $3.39.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says, “After seven straight weeks of double-digit declines, the state gas price average is still falling, however, at a much slower pace this week. This could be a sign that pump prices may soon begin to stabilize and level out. Another factor that could potentially affect pump prices is hurricane season. Hurricanes have the potential to disrupt oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, impacting large coastal refineries, and potentially impacting local pump prices.”