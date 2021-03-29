Tennessee gas prices drop for first time this year

For the first time this year, Tennessee’s gas price average dropped week over week – falling two cents over the last week.

The state’s average gas price is now $2.67 which is nearly 17 cents more than one month ago and 89 cents more than a year ago.

Henry County has the second-cheapest average gas price in Tennessee at $2.52, just over Bedford County’s $2.50.

Lake and Obion Counties’ average price per gallon is at $2.59, Gibson and Weakley Counties’ is at $2.63, Carroll County is at $2.64, and Dyer County’s average gas price is at $2.65.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says, “Growing stock levels and cheaper crude oil prices are putting downward pressure on pump prices for the majority of motorists. These are positive signs that less expensive gas prices could be around the corner, but not enough to indicate a steady trend just yet.”