Tennessee gas prices drop for fourth straight week

For the fourth straight week, the Tennessee gas price average declined – nearly two cents cheaper compared to last week.

The state’s gas price average is now $3.10, which is seven cents cheaper than a month ago and $1.20 more than one year ago.

Henry County has the cheapest average gas price in West Tennessee at $2.99 a gallon, with Lake and Obion Counties at $3.02, Dyer County at $3.03, Weakley County at $3.05, Carroll County at $3.06, and Gibson County at $3.14.

AAA Tennessee Public Affairs Director Stephanie Milani says that for now, it’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term, but, the upward pricing pressure due to tightened supply and high demand seems to have abated, and that will likely result in pump prices stabilizing.