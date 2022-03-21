Tennessee gas prices drop nearly eight cents from last week

For the first time in several weeks, the Tennessee gas price average saw a weekly decline, dropping near eight cents to $4.04 per gallon.

Northwest Tennessee continues to have the least expensive gas prices in the state.

As of Monday, Henry County’s average price is $3.72, followed by Weakley County at $3.79.

Obion County’s average gas price is $3.83, Lake County at $3.84, Dyer County at $3.85, Gibson County at $3.87, and Carroll County at $3.88.

Motorists in Williamson County are paying the most at the pumps in Tennessee, with an average price of $4.26 per gallon.

AAA Tennessee spokesperson Megan Cooper says the state’s gas prices are slowly beginning to trend downward, mostly due to a decline in crude oil prices, and if oil prices continue to drop this week, pump prices will likely follow suit.