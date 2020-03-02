The Tennessee gas price average is down two cents this week after a slight bump in gas prices the last two weeks.

The state gas price average is now $2.21 per gallon.

Henry County has the cheapest average gas prices in West Tennessee at $2.06, with Obion County averaging $2.07.

Carroll County motorists are paying an average gas price of $2.17 per gallon.

Weakley County’s average gas price is $2.21 with Gibson County at $2.25.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says maintenance season and the upcoming switchover to summer blend could break the downward trend in coming weeks.

Cooper says industry officials are also watching the impact of the coronavirus and what that could do to demand.