Tennessee gas prices fall 10 cents

The Tennessee gas price average dropped this week for the second straight week.

Gas prices across the state fell 10 cents to $3.09.

Henry County continues to have the cheapest average gas price in the state at $2.82.

Elsewhere in Northwest Tennessee, it’s $2.94 in Obion County, $2.96 in Weakley County, $2.99 in Lake County, $3.02 in Carroll County, $3.03 in Gibson County, and $3.04 in Dyer County.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says gas prices have dropped about 20 cents in the last two weeks, and the trend could continue if market conditions hold steady.