February 13, 2023
Tennessee gas prices fall 10 cents

The Tennessee gas price average dropped this week for the second straight week.

Gas prices across the state fell 10 cents to $3.09.

Henry County continues to have the cheapest average gas price in the state at $2.82.

Elsewhere in Northwest Tennessee, it’s $2.94 in Obion County, $2.96 in Weakley County, $2.99 in Lake County, $3.02 in Carroll County, $3.03 in Gibson County, and $3.04 in Dyer County.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says gas prices have dropped about 20 cents in the last two weeks, and the trend could continue if market conditions hold steady.

