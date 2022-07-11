Tennessee gas prices fall 13 cents

For the fourth week in a row, Tennessee saw a decline in its state gas price average with gas prices falling, on average, 13 cents across the state.

Tennessee’s average gas price is now $4.28 which is 35 cents less expensive than a month ago and $1.40 more than this time last year.

On Monday, Henry County had the state’s least expensive average gas price at $3.95 and Williamson County has the highest average price at $4.53.

Dyer County’s average gas price is $4.01, Weakley County at $4.06, Lake County at $4.07, Obion County at $4.11, Carroll County at $4.12, and Gibson County at $4.16.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says, “Despite a slight rise in gasoline demand over the Independence Day holiday – which would typically push prices more expensive – we are still seeing prices at the pump continue to drop thanks to falling crude oil prices. Barring any sudden rebound in the price of crude oil, it’s likely that we will continue to see falling prices at the gas pump again this week.”